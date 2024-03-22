This 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD deal is cheaper than Amazon's Spring sale price

With the Amazon Spring sale offering lots of discounts on top tech products, other retailers are also cutting prices to keep up the competition.

eBuyer is a great place to find all your PC components and upgrades, and it's also slashed the price of one of the top gaming SSDs - the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB:

If you saw my article on the MP600 Pro's discount in the Amazon Spring sale on Wednesday but have held off getting the SSD straight away, then your patience has been rewarded with an extra £1 of savings!

If you're after a new SSD for your gaming PC or to give your PS5 console a massive storage boost, and you don't want to shop at Amazon, then you won't have to miss out on this deal.

The MP600 Pro LPX has sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and 6,800MB/s respectively, which puts it in the same league as the best SSDs for gaming at the moment. Thanks to its pre-installed heatsink, it meets Sony's requirements to be used in a PS5 which also gives it a place in the best SSDs for the PS5.

Whether you're buying from eBuyer or Amazon, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is the best-value 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD around at the moment and should cover your game storage for a long time to come.

