This 240Hz 1440p Acer monitor is under £300

There are a lot of good gaming monitors out there, and for many gamers a 27-inch screen with 1440p resolution is the best combination to go, and you can pay more for higher refresh rates if you need that extra speed when playing competitive shooters.

If that last bit is important to you and need the extra responsiveness on top of image quality, then you'll want to check out this great deal on the 27-inch Acer Nitro XV2 gaming monitor, which has a £260 discount at Laptops Direct:

Combining the Quad-HD resolution with a 27-inch screen will give you lots of detail in your slower-paced games, so you can appreciate those dialogues in Baldur's Gate 3 or the cinematic worlds in Starfield much more than you would on an older 1080p monitor. You also get a variable refresh rate to help smooth out whatever's taking place on-screen regardless of frame-rate, with both native FreeSync support and G-SYNC compatibility to reduce screen tearing.

The Nitro XV2 uses an IPS panel, which provides wider viewing angles and more accurate colours than a VA panel would. Unfortunately this isn't one of the newer Fast IPS panels that the best gaming monitors have, which provide better motion clarity due to improved pixel response times, but those panels come at a higher price and getting one with a refresh rate this high can get around the £500 mark.

The biggest draw of this monitor however is that 240Hz refresh rate, which when paired with the 1ms response time will mean your game will look smooth and sharp no matter how fast the action is. It's excellent for a game like Counter-Strike, where you can actually get a serious advantage if you have high FPS and a high refresh rate to pair with it, and if you really want to push it you can overclock the monitor to 270Hz.

Other notable pluses for the Nitro XV2 include great colour accuracy which can get even better after some calibration, and the 400 nits of brightness offer good vibrancy and is very consistent in both SDR and HDR. Also, the XV2 has an excellent ergonomics thanks to the ErgoStand, which allows for a wider range of adjustment so you can tilt, swivel and pivot the monitor to easily suit your setup's needs.

For just under £300 this is a great do-it-all monitor that will be great for all types of games you play going forward, especially if you play fast-paced competitive titles where speed can be a real advantage.

