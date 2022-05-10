These top Logitech headsets are on sale at Amazon

When you're in need of a new gaming mouse, keyboard, webcam or headset, Logitech is one of the go-to brands for affordable, high quality gaming gear.

Last week we spotted deals on most of Logitech's mice at Amazon, followed by their keyboard range. This week, the online retail giant has reduced the prices of some of the best Logitech headsets. Whether you want wired or wireless, unassuming or colourful, there's a Logitech headset to suit your needs. Ahead, we've picked out the best Logitech headsets on sale at Amazon right now.

Logitech G432

The G432 is the baseline for gaming headsets, and it's a really good one to have. For just £30 you'll get 7.1 surround sound and a flip-to-mute microphone on a wired headset that is light and comfortable enough to wear for hours. There's nothing flashy about the G432, but if you just want something that will plug into anything with a 3.5mm jack and give you good sound quality it's hard to go wrong with it.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset- £29.99 at Amazon (Was £69.99)

Logitech G433

If you want to go a step up from the G432, there's the G433 which for a little bit more will give you a nicer finish and a sleeker design. The G433 has the same audio quality as the G432, but instead of a flip to mute cardioid mic you get a detachable boom mic which sounds better, and can be removed completely if you don't plan on using it. The G433 is also entirely wrapped in a lightweight mesh fabric shell, which looks and feels fantastic. The extra 30 quid is definitely worth it for the extra quality you get.

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset- £59.99 at Amazon (Was £109.99)

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

If you're wishing to be freed from wired accessories, then the G435 is a great entry point to the ways of the wireless headset. It connects via bluetooth and can be used on PC and PlayStation as well as mobile devices, and has a battery life of 18 hours so you won't need to charge it every day. The headset is ultra lightweight at just 165g, and has two built-in microphones to keep it looking sleek. It does come in four different colours, but currently the black version is the cheapest and has the biggest discount of 30 per cent.

Logitech G435 Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset- £48.99 at Amazon (Was £69.99)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed

If you want to show-off and sound good with your wireless headset then the G733 is a great option. With a bold design that comes in four different colours, the G733 really stands out with its looks but also sounds great. The Logitech Pro-G drivers deliver precise and rich sounds, and the suspension headband and memory foam earpads make it really comfortable to wear for a long time. It connects via 2.4Ghz connector, and has a battery life of 29 hours. This is a premium headset that will help make a difference in those long gaming sessions, and a £20 discount makes it even more attractive.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset- £109.99 at Amazon (Was £129.99)

Logitech's gaming mice and their gaming keyboards are also still on sale at Amazon, so if you're in need of a new one check out those articles too. Another great way to stay on top on gaming accessory deals is to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we tweet them when we see them, as well as news on console restocks, game sales and more.