There's a Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board game on the way

A campaign to crowdfund a new rogue-lite board game inspired by Dead Cells will shortly launch on Kickstarter.

Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board game - described as an adaptation of "one of the best action video games" – is a game by Antoine Bauza, Corentin Lebrat, Ludovic Maublanc, and Théo Rivière, and will be published by Scorpion Masqué.

The team says it has been developed "in close collaboration with the Motion Twin and Evil Empire studios".

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board Game is described as a dungeon-crawler that offers a "cooperative rogue-lite experience inspired by the Metroidvania genre", playable with 1-4 players. A game is expected to take around 45 minutes.

Whilst the Kickstarter won't be launched until "later this spring" (or Q2, for those of you in the Southern hemisphere), almost 10,000 eager fans have already signed up to follow the project.

"The secret has been hard to keep for almost three years!" the team said in a statement. "We are delighted to announce that we have decided to embark on a new adventure: our first Kickstarter campaign!

"We are extremely excited about this, especially as Dead Cells is a video game that holds a special place in our hearts. We are joined by a group of veteran and decorated designers [...] to bring their vast experiences to the design of the first board game in the Dead Cells universe in conjunction with the game development teams Motion Twin, and Evil Empire."

Dead Cells' paid Castlevania expansion is out now and lets you play as an unlockable Richter Belmont.