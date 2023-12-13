If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Xbox Elite controller is a great Christmas gift and is now under £100

A rare £15 discount on this highly customisable controller.

With Christmas getting closer we're starting to see more discounts on some of the best gaming accessories that will make great gifts for the gamers in your life.

One of the best controllers you can get for Xbox and PC is the Xbox Elite Core wireless controller, which gives you lots of extra customisation and control over the original Xbox controller.

This is a great controller upgrade for someone who plays a lot of competitive games, and right now it's under £100 at The Game Collection:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core - £99.95 at The Game Collection

The Xbox Elite Wireless controller has the same classic design as the current Xbox controller with some great features including adjustable triggers, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a faceted d-pad which can be swapped for the original style, slots for up to 4 back paddles, and a rechargeable battery pack in the controller.

The core version of the Elite Wireless controller doesn't come with the paddles, but there are lots of options available for less than a tenner.

Currently the Xbox Elite Wireless controller is sitting at £115 on the Microsoft store, so this price at The Game Collection is just over £15 off, which is a rare discount for the controller and currently the cheapest place to pick it up.

For more Christmas gaming gift ideas, have a look at our gift guide for gamers. You can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account and the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below to see what other deals we've found throughout December.

Mark Harrison

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

