The WD Black SN850 1TB SSD is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

A new SSD can breathe new life into your PC, helping you store more games without having to delete previously installed games, and a newer SSD can reduce loading times for games, apps, and your operating system.

If you're in need of some new internal storage, one SSD you should have a look at is the WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe Gaming SSD, which has speeds of up to 7000 mb/s. Right now it is enjoying a big 52 per cent discount at Amazon, saving you £133.

The SN850 is a fantastic SSD from one of the best computer storage manufacturers, Western Digital. Its size and speed are more than enough to run and load all of the latest games without any issue. The SSD also has a cool RGB strip on the top which can be configured in a range of colours to match your setup.

If you're a PS5 owner then you're in luck as well because The SN850 can be used in a PS5 thanks to the heatsink that comes attached to it. Digital Foundry has a detailed explainer about Sony's SSD requirements for PS5 and answers to a lot of other FAQs. You can also check out an article we have on Sony's support notes and how to add an SSD into your PS5.

For both PS5 and PC there's lots of benefits when using the SN850. Because it's an M.2 SSD it just slots into the motherboard of your PC or Console so you won't need any annoying cables and it won't take up a lot of space. You won't have to replace it for a very long time either, so it can just sit there and you won't need to worry about it again.

There's a lot of good gaming SSDs out there and deals pop up regularly, just like the Crucial P5 Plus; which is reduced from £152 to £92.99 on Amazon (this doesn't come with a heatsink so you'll need to buy one separately).