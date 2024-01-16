The sleek Corsair HS55 has a new low price at Amazon

The Corsair HS55 is a lightweight headset with Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound that you can use on PC, PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.

The headset, which has an RRP of £70, has recently stayed around the £50 mark but Amazon has knocked an extra tenner off it - bringing it down to a new historical-low-price of £40.

The Corsair HS55 is a great headset for this low price, as you can use it with any console thanks to the 3.5mm audio connection. If you want to use it with a PC, it comes with a USB-A to 3.5mm dongle, which you'll need to use if you want to also access the Corsair iCUE software which gives you access to that 7.1 Surround Sound.

The HS55 sounds very good for a headset of this price, and the flip-to-mute microphone is also very good for the price as it evenly captures most of the audio spectrum rather than just the voice frequencies.

For a £40 headset the HS55 is also well made, using a sturdy interior metal band and memory foam ear cups that make the headset comfortable to wear for two to three hours.

If you're looking for a new gaming headset on a budget, the Corsair HS55 is a good one to consider now it is 43 per cent off at Amazon. You can also check out Digital Foundry's best gaming headsets guide to see what else is recommended, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter to see the best deals on PC accessories that we find.