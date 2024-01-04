The Monty Mole Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch

A collection of Monty Mole games from the 1980s will be making their Nintendo Switch debut on Monday, 8th January (well, here in the UK, at least - they are already available in the US).

The Monty Mole Collection comprises five games, covering the original Monty Mole saga. This includes the main trilogy of games: Wanted! Monty Mole, Monty on the Run, and Auf Wiedersehen Monty.

In addition, there are two bonus games to enjoy: Moley Christmas (which was originally given away with a magazine. As the name suggests, it will provide players with a "seasonal adventure") and Sam Stoat: Safebreaker. This is the "solo adventure of Sam Stoat, a supporting character from the main Monty Mole games".

The Monty Mole Collection - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer.

Here is the official blurb from the announcement video's description:

"All Monty wanted was a quiet life, but when faced with an unbearably cold winter found himself stealing coal to survive, and that led to a life on the run from the authorities, a journey that would take him all across Europe! The Monty Mole series of adventure platformer games for home microcomputers were the brainchild of Peter Harrap, the teenage son of a mining inspector, and inspired by the 1984 mining strikes in the UK."

The games themselves will have a few mod-cons included on release, including a live rewind feature - which will allow players to go back up to 10 seconds - and suspend points. Players can have up to four suspend points per game.

The Monty Mole Collection will also come with different difficulty modes and filters.

Our Ian is particularly excited about this collection's UK Switch arrival, calling it an "absolute must buy!" Maybe for your birthday, buddy. If you, like Ian, are keen, you can pre-order the collection now on the Nintendo eShop for £6.99.

This is an absolute must buy! No idea why it would release in America a week before here though - not sure Monty Mole and the ZX Spectrum have much of an audience there! https://t.co/zj1rGHZ38R — Ian Higton (@IanHigton) January 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

