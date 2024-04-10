The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is back down to its lowest-ever price

VR gaming has become a lot more accessible over the years thanks to some of the best VR headsets getting cheaper and not needing to be paired with a high-end PC. It also means you can play some of the best VR games on a more affordable headset.

The Meta Quest 2 is a great entry point into VR and is the best budget VR headset for PC gaming. Since the Meta Quest 3's launch in October last year, the Quest 2 has received multiple discounts, making it even better value for money whilst still offering a great VR experience. The 128GB version is now on sale again at Amazon, down to its lowest price of £199:

As an all-in-one headset you don't need a PC or laptop to play games with the Meta Quest 2, just charge the battery in the headset, put the included AA batteries in the controllers and you're good to go.

The Quest 2's Snapdragon 865/Qualcomm XR2 chip is perfect for playing popular VR games such as Beat Saber and VR Chat. You can also link the Meta Quest 2 to a PC or laptop if you wanted to play games at higher settings and 120fps, either wirelessly or wired.

The Meta Quest 2 has an image resolution of 1832x1920 per eye, 3D positional audio from the built-in speakers for an immersive sound experience, and impressive hand tracking and haptic feedback in the touch controllers.

If you've thought about getting into VR gaming, now is a great time with so many good VR games available, and you can get everything you need for under £200 thanks to this Quest 2 discount.

