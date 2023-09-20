The Logitech MX Keys Mini is down to £82 at Amazon right now

Keyboards can come in all shapes and sizes, and the last few years have seen a mainstream appreciation for smaller layout options in the name of giving people more desk space. These options don't have to be mechanical, either, as there are plenty of excellent non-mechanical choices out there, including the fantastic Logitech MX Keys Mini, which has been on the receiving end of a solid discount on Amazon. It brings the price from £110 to a more reasonable £82.

If this keyboard looks largely familiar, that's because it's the dinkier brother to the full-size MX Keys that we've rated as one of the best keyboards for Mac and iPad out there today, as well as for use with Windows, too, if you get this model. That's because it provides some good looks, an excellent scissor-actuated typing feel and some good software, too. Allow me to do some further explaining.

The MX Keys Mini sports a smart look to it, with a space grey metal chassis that looks excellent, as well as fitting in with the colour scheme of modern MacBooks, and certain Windows options, too. Its compact layout gives you more desk space but retains useful functions including arrow keys and an entire function row, alongside the normal alphanumeric keys. Some keys are also dual printed keycaps for Windows and Mac which helps to reinforce this keyboard as one for those who might be spending their lives using both operating systems, as I do on occasion. Battery life is also pretty good too, with up to five months of use with the backlighting off, or ten days with it on, giving you some solid endurance.

The MX Keys Mini features quite the slim profile, as afforded by its decision to use scissor actuated keys. This means it offers an especially snappy and sharp typing experience that anyone who is used to a laptop keyboard will be familiar with. This is also a backlit board, with a sharp white backlight, so it's suitable for after-dark working. What's especially handy about the individual keys with the MX Keys is that they all feature circular indents to guide your fingers, helping to minimise any typos.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the MX Keys Mini works with either Logitech's bundled USB Unifying Receiver or over Bluetooth, allowing it to work with a good selection of devices. You can also connect it to up to three devices simultaneously, and switching between them is virtually seamless thanks to three buttons in the top right corner of the MX Keys. If you want, you can even combine this seamless switching with a Logitech-Flow enabled mouse (such as the MX Master 3S), which can allow you to copy and paste text and files across different operating systems, as long as the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and both with Logitech's software installed.

The MX Keys Mini is jam-packed with features, as well as offering stylish looks and a comfortable typing feel, and for £82, it's an excellent wireless keyboard.