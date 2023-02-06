The Last of Us episode five airs early in the US, so beware of spoilers

Episode five of The Last of Us will be airing on HBO Max two days earlier than normal. This is to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl.

In a change from its normal schedule, episode five will instead premiere on Friday, 10th February at 9pm EST/6 pm PST. It will return back to its original programming slot the following week.

This does of course mean those watching in the UK will need to be extra wary of spoilers when browsing the internet next weekend.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Is The Last of Us the best video game adaptation ever?

So far, there is no word on whether other episodes in the series will also premiere early to avoid conflict with things such as the Oscars (which are set for 12th March). We will, of course, update you as and when we learn more.

As for the wider world of The Last of Us, Part 1's PC release recently got a 25-day delay. It will now release on 28th March, with developer Naughty Dog stating this is so the game arrives "in the best possible shape".

"We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 console, and we realise many of you have been excited to jump in - some for the first time - when Part 1 hits PC," the developer wrote in a statement last week.

"And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part 1 PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards. We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie's unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you'll continue to look forward to its PC release on 28th March."

Additionally, The Last of Us team has promised we will hear more news on its upcoming and "ambitious" multiplayer release "later this year".