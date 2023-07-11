The fastest microSD card for the Steam Deck has a huge 62 per cent discount this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and there’s a ton of deals popping up left, right and centre for all subscribed to Amazon Prime. We're tracking tons of must-have gaming and tech deals including all the best SD card deals too.

If you’re a Prime member, or maybe want to get in on the action with a free Prime trial, you might find this deal on a 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro micro SD card and adapter combo appealing- currently going for just £29 during Prime Day.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSDXC card + SD adapter - £28.99 from Amazon (was £76.99)

Our pals over at Rock Paper Shotgun have noted this memory card is "the fastest microSD card for the Steam Deck", making it also more than capable for your Nintendo Switch too.

There are other models reduced and worth checking out too, though they aren’t providing as high a discount as the 62-per-cent-off deal Amazon UK has on the 256GB variant.

UK

US

Whilst Amazon US does have some in stock, most appear to be from various sellers, such as the 256GB model sold by 'CalvinNHobbs', and so there aren't currently any Prime Deal offers available on this SD card. Be sure to check out the Extreme variant though which is available from Amazon for just $24.99.

This Extreme Pro SD card variant from SanDisk is a faster alternative to its ‘Extreme’ counterpart, featuring a bonus 10MB per second write speed, giving a small boost to those of you saving data and files a lot.

Whilst it’s not a huge benefit, it’s one you can’t argue with especially considering its Extreme counterpart is currently priced the same at £29 – the Extreme Pro is a better card and available for the same price- what’s not to like?

As mentioned, if the storage isn’t enough or you’d rather go smaller, there is of course several alternate options as listed above.

For more deals through Prime Day, be sure to keep checking back on our live and constantly-updated Prime Day deals page, and give us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter page too, where we’re also covering all of the best deals we can find spanning all manner of tech, games and more.