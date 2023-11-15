The excellent Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset is £99 off in this early Black Friday deal

It's technically not Black Friday until next week but it doesn't mean you can't already find some big deals and savings from the biggest retailers around the country.

This deal comes directly from highly reputable gaming peripheral manufacturer Steelseries' own store. By using the promo code "GET30" you'll be able to make a huge saving on its latest Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset. Its RRP is £329.99 but after applying the promo code at checkout, the price will go down to £230.99, saving you £99. This deal is applicable to both PlayStation and Xbox-compatible versions of the headset, while either works with PC too.

Our review last year called the Arctis Nova Pro "our new favourite gaming headset" and while we it's one of the pricier options out there, this huge saving makes it even more attractive. You're not just getting great noise-cancelling sound but its swappable batteries, with the spare charging in the base station, means you can enjoy long gaming sessions without ever having to worry about charging.

For more great gaming and tech offers, check out our guide to the best early Black Friday gaming deals before the big day begins proper and Digital Foundry's guide to the best early Black Friday headset deals for alternative offers.