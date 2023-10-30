The Corsair K55 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard is only £40 at Amazon

With lots of the newer gaming keyboards now opting to use mechanical switches, you can find some great deals on some of the better gaming keyboards that use membrane switches instead.

One of the best, and only, premium membrane keyboards is the K55 RGB Pro from Corsair, which holds its own in Digital Foundry's rankings of the best gaming keyboards.

Like many of its non-mechanical competitors, the K55 RGB Pro has received a healthy £20 discount over at Amazon, where you can pick it up for £40 - the cheapest it's been in 2023:

With a membrane keyboard you're not going to get the same level of customisation or the same feedback as you do with the best mechanical keyboards, but if you're planning on using this keyboard in an office environment or you just need it to be quiet in the house then a membrane keyboard is great because it makes much less noise.

And despite being a membrane keyboard, the K55 RGB Pro has a nice under the finger feel with the rubber domes providing a soft landing on each press. The K55 is a full-size keyboard with all the features you need including seven media controls, six macro keys and three small buttons for recording new macros, adjusting the full RGB backlighting or locking the Windows key; you also get a detachable palm rest should you need it.

If you're worried about any knocks or spills, the K55 RGB pro is also IP42-rated for protecting against dust and spills so it can survive a bit of wear-and-tear.

And as the name suggests, the K55 has six lighting zones that can each be assigned a different colour, with six onboard lighting effects or the option to create your own using the Corsair iCUE software.

Overall, this is a great membrane gaming keyboard for the price, and it's gotten even better now it's gone to £40 for the first time in almost a year.

If you want to get notifications when we've written a new deals article on a gaming keyboard, mouse, or other accessory, or if you want to get all the news about Black Friday deals in November, you can follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below.