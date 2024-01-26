The brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless headset is the cheapest it's ever been

The Arctis Pro headset was the top SteelSeries headset before the Arctis Nova Pro range arrived for the current generation of consoles.

The original Arctis Pro headset is still an excellent headset however, and right now the PlayStation version is currently on sale at Amazon for its lowest-ever-price of £180:

The Arctis Pro headset uses hi-res speakers with high-density neodymium magnets to reproduce an expansive frequency range from 10 – 40,000 Hz that creates clear and realistic sound in games. The headset connects to a wireless transmitter base station via 2.4 GHz for lossless audio over a 40 foot range, and you can connect to another device via Bluetooth at the same time if you want to use discord over your phone while playing for example.

All the classic SteelSeries features are present here too: lightweight steel headband, woven ski goggle fabric, AirWeave ear cushions, and the retractable ClearCast bidirectional microphone that has been present on SteelSeries headsets for years that produces a clear sound to your party.

The Arctis Pro also has a very impressive battery life thanks to its dual-battery system; have one in the headset for up to 20 hours and keep the other charged in the transmitter base station to quickly swap out when needed.

The Arctis Nova Pro is currently the best gaming headset around, but you can save a big chunk of money if you grab the older Arctis Pros while they're on sale at Amazon and get nearly the same level of performance.

