The best Christmas sales in 2023 for gaming and tech

Now we're in December the Christmas sales are fully underway, with all the top retailers in the UK and US offering different promotions and discounts on their sites and in their stores.

It can be a bit overwhelming trying to navigate all of the different Christmas sale events, so we've created this page to roundup the main promotions that retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Walmart and Best Buy have going on.

Use the table of contents down below to jump to a specific retailer to see what they've got on, or scroll down to see everything we've rounded up. For more last-minute gifting inspo, check out our Christmas gift guide for gamers.

Best Christmas Sales UK

Amazon

Amazon UK hasn't got any official Christmas sales up, so you'll have to look at individual product categories to find deals on things like Consoles and accessories. Despite that, there are good deals on SteelSeries mice and keyboards, some good gaming monitors for cheap and a good deal on the Google Pixel 7a.

Currys

Currys has lots of deals to help you find a good Christmas gift this year, with free next day delivery on its Top 100 Gifts and a handful of gift guides for different categories. Some highlights include £150 off the ASUS ROG Ally, EA Sports FC 24 for £42, and £40 off the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset.

Very

Very has lots of great offers on Gaming, Tech, and Toys in the lead up to Christmas. Right now you can grab a Meta Quest 2 VR headset for £250, grab and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop bundle for £779, and there are some good PS5 Slim bundles that come with a free game

John Lewis

If you're a My John Lewis member (free to sign up), you can take £10 off a £120 spend with My John Lewis code FESTIVE10 or £20 off a £200 spend with code FESTIVE 20. This works with items that have already been discounted, so there are some good deals kicking around. Highlights include this Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 bundle for £290, a 4K Toshiba TV for £200, and almost £70 off some Sony Headphones.

eBay

eBay recently had a code that let you save 15 per cent on selected items with code MERRY15. There is a new code - "OFFER5" - which takes off five per cent up to £50 at selected sellers. Given its track record, eBay could have a new code out between now and Christmas which we'll add here.

Box

Box has a promotion that will get you an extra 10 per cent off outlet items with code OUTLET10. In the regular sales, there are some good deals on laptops both under £1000 and over £1000. You can also find some good deals on non-gaming tech, like the 9th Gen iPad for £335.

CCL

You can save an extra 10 per cent on CCL's clearance items with code BF10. If you're looking to get or gift a new laptop there's a Lenovo IdeaPad with a 3060 GPU for £800, or if you'd rather build one you can get a PC case for just £20 and a new graphics card for £233.

AO

AO has some good discounts on TVs at the moment, with £700 off this Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV, £500 off a 55-inch Samsung 4K OLED TV, and a massive £800 off the LG C3 2023 OLED 4K, the best TV for HDR gaming around right now.

Best Christmas Sales US

Amazon

Amazon US has a Holiday deals tab, but similar to the UK site doesn't have a real Christmas sales event right now. There are still some good deals to find, like this powerful ASUS ROG Strix G16 laptop for $1700, the excellent Logitech G915 Wireless keyboard for $150, and Amazon has the PS5 Slim with Spider-Man 2 bundles in stock for $499.

Walmart

There are lots of good console deals available at Walmart right now. As well as stocking the PS5 Slim bundles, there are good deals on Xbox Series S bundles with an extra controller, and the Series X console with an extra controller. There's also the Meta Quest 2 headset available for £249.

Best Buy

If you're an Xbox or PlayStation or know someone who is and is after a storage upgrade for their console, Best Buy is a good place to go to as it has the WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5 for £180, as well as the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S and the Seagate 2TB external game drive both on sale.

Newegg

Newegg is a great place to go for PC components if you're looking to help someone build or upgrade their PC this Christmas. There's good discounts on an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, a $50 discount on this Corsair fully modular RMe Series RM1200e ATX Power Supply, and there's also an Acer Nitro 5 laptop with a 4050 GPU for only $700.

Antonline

Antonline has some good console bundles this holiday season. You can get the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle for $500, the PS5 Slim and Spider-Man 2 bundle with an extra controller for $570, and there's a massive bundle with the original PS5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle with an extra controller, a JBL wired headset and a gaming desk for $670.

We'll continue to update this page when the retailers above get new discount codes, offers, or Christmas sales events over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter page to help stay up-to-date on the best deals.