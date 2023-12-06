The ASUS ROG Ally at £150 off is the perfect Christmas present

The ASUS ROG Ally was the first true rival to the Steam Deck and is a great piece of gaming hardware in its own right, letting you play your favourite games wherever you go without having to haul around a PC or console.

These impressive all-in-one handhelds do come at a cost, with the ROG Ally releasing at £699. The console has received some significant discounts recently, with £100 off over Black Friday, and now it's reduced even further down to £549 at Currys:

While only weighing just over 600 grams, the ROG Ally also packs in 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to store and run your games. You can also upgrade that with a new SSD or one of the best SD cards for the ROG Ally thanks to the expandable storage slot.

With the ROG Ally, you can play your favourite games from your different libraries like Steam and Xbox, and navigate them easily with the Armoury Crate software that can be accessed with a single button press. Playing Xbox titles on the ROG Ally is easy thanks to the Xbox-style controls, and you'll get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to start you off as well.

When you aren't moving between locations, you can hook the ROG ally up to a dock, TV, monitor, or even the ROG XG Mobile external GPU and a mouse and keyboard to get a more powerful gaming experience.

The ROG Ally really does it all, and would make a great Christmas gift for any gamer who travels or a great gift to yourself if you'll be travelling for the holidays and don't want to be apart from your games for too long.

To stay up-to-date on more deals like this, you can follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and you can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we've spotted throughout the day.