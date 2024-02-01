The 4TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD just £170 with a voucher at Amazon

Amazon has once again added clickable vouchers on one of the most popular PCIe 4.0 SSDs around, the Crucial P3 Plus.

The SSD, which gives your PC a whopping 4TB of storage, is normally over £200 but thanks to the original price reduction and the voucher you can grab it for £170 which is the lowest price around right now:

While it doesn't reach the heights that the best SSDs for PC gaming do, the P3 Plus is still a great SSD for most users as it has sequential speeds of 4800MB/s reads and 5000MB/s writes, as well as solid random speeds of 650K/800K IOPS for reads and writes respectively.

If you've been using an older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD, or an older physical hard drive, then upgrading to the P3 Plus will give you noticeably better file transfer times and game load times. Of course you also get 4TB of space, so you can keep a good chunk of your game installed and ready to play when you want.

With chip manufacturers like Samsung and Micron slowing down production in 2024, SSD prices won't be going down like they have been over the past couple of years, so it's good to make the most of these offers while you can.

