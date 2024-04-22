Tales of the Shire wants to fulfil the fantasy of living out your cosy Hobbit dreams

Following a brief tease in September, the first trailer for Tales of the Shire - the cosy Hobbit game from Wētā Workshop and Private Division - is here.

The trailer gives a quick look at some of the things we can expect on the game's release, including the ability to customise our Hobbit holes to just the way we like them. There will also be the chance to partake in a spot of fishing, go off to gather mushrooms and then cook everything up into a meal worthy of Bilbo Baggins.

You can check out the trailer for Tales of the Shire below.

"We're excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfil their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire," said Kelly Tyson, head of product at Wētā Workshop. "Tales of the Shire brings a cosy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win-over newcomers to the genre."

"The team at Wētā Workshop is creating a brilliant representation of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved works that gives players the agency to create their own Hobbit experience in Middle-earth," added head of Private Division Michael Worosz. "Players have been clamouring for a warm and inviting The Lord of the Rings game for years now, and it's exactly what we're delivering with Tales of the Shire."

While we still don't have a specific release date, Tales of the Shire is currently slated to launch in the latter half of this year across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And with that, I am going to go and grab myself a second breakfast.

For more Lord of the Rings related news, earlier today Embracer announced its plans to split into three companies, including "Middle-earth Enterprises and Friends".