Steam Spy creator Sergiy Galyonkin is leaving Epic Games after eight years

Director of publishing strategy says he's "not a good fit" for "new version of Epic".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Sergiy Galyonkin, director of publishing strategy at Epic Games - and creator of Steam analytics website Steam Spy - has announced his departure from the Fortnite maker after nearly eight years, saying he is "not a good fit" for the "new version of Epic".

Galyonkin's career in the games industry spans more than two decades but he gained renown after establishing Steam Spy in 2015, a project he continued to run after joining Epic as Eastern European head of publishng in 2016. A year later, Galyonkin became the company's director of publishing strategy, with a specific focus on Epic's store, and he's remained in that role since.

Now, though, Galyonkin has revealed his time at the company is over. "Today is officially my last day at Epic Games," he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "These eight years have been some of the most exciting in my career, and I am deeply grateful to my former Epic Games colleagues and Tim Sweeney for allowing me to help build Epic 4.0."

"Now, Epic Games is on its way to transforming from a game developer, engine creator, and publishing into a platform - Epic 5.0," Galyonkin continued later in his statement, adding, "I am not a good fit for this new version of Epic; it requires people of a different kind." Galyonkin did not say whether his departure is connected with last week's widespread layoffs at Epic, which saw around 830 employees lose their jobs.

Galyonkin, who also thanked Epic for the "generous $144m donation...sent to various charities to help Ukraine in the early days of the Russian invasion", added that he plans to remain in the games industry after leaving Epic and hopes to "be more vocal now that I don't have to worry about the PR department knocking on my DMs".

"Again, thank you to everyone I worked with at Epic Games," Galyonkin concluded. "It was an incredible journey, and I will always cherish it."

