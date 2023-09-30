Starfield's digipick mini-game is now available as a fan-made browser game

Obsessed with – or need more practice at – Starfield's lockpicking mini-game? Then I have good news – you can now Digipick to your heart's content courtesy of a new Digipick simulator browser game.

"An open-source recreation of the digipick/lockpicking minigame from Bethesda's Starfield", Digipick Simulator lets you "pick virtual locks whenever you want" from the comfort of your internet browser.

"This is a recreation of the lock-picking 'digipick' minigame from Bethesda's Starfield," explains developer BB-Dev. "Bethesda games always have great lockpicking minigames for some reason, and Starfield is no exception to that rule" (thanks, Polygon).

If you're interested in the know-how (or just anxious the code doesn't contain anything malicious), you can see the code and inner workings at GitHub.

Exploring Starfield's planets was previously a lot more difficult before the developer decided to dial back some "very punitive" atmosphere effects.

That's according to Bethesda boss Todd Howard, who recently revealed how the game changed during development, including the challenges of creating interesting planets and fun space combat.

The Bethesda space RPG's many planets still feature environmental hazards, such as extreme temperatures and radiation. But the impact these have on your character is now fairly minimal - whereas previously this system would have seen players having to swap spacesuits to meet local conditions.