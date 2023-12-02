Sony's latest patent suggests it's developing a DualSense controller that can provide gameplay hints

Sony has patented an updated DualSense controller design that will provide players with "predictive AI assistance features".

This means the controller will light up or even move certain buttons and sticks to provide hints on what players need to do if they find themselves stuck in a game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

As reported by GameRant, the patent – which was filed on 30th November – details a machine learning model that will monitor a player's performance and provide predictive assistance should the player be – or about to be – stuck on a particular puzzle.

The paperwork also suggests that the DualSense's touchpad, which may be replaced with a touchscreen, could also be utilised to help players get back on track.

As is often the case with patents, just because Sony has thought of this doesn't mean we'll ever see the idea fully realised, but it is an interesting insight into what the console manufacturer is considering when it comes to improving its hardware and making it stand out against competitors Nintendo and Microsoft.

Image credit: Sony / PlayStation

Another recently published Sony patent application shows the company has been further researching a way to allow players to replay a game from specific points while streaming and experience its storyline again.

Titled Content Streaming With Gameplay Launch, the patent was filed on 11th July 2023 and publically published on 2nd November. It describes a game which contains multiple "trigger points of media content". These are moments which the player could start a replay from, which would be provided "by the platform, publisher, or third-party publisher". These trigger points are described as the start of an "activity" such as a boss battle or quest, or when a player levels up.

Take-Two also recently patented new locomotive technology in order to ensure Grand Theft Auto 6 has "highly dynamic and realistic animations".