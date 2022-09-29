Skyrim Anniversary Edition now available on Switch

Skyrim Anniversary Edition now available on SwitchAlduin good time.
Another year, another release of Skyrim.
The Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released on 11th November 2021 to mark the game's 10th anniversary, as well as a free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Now, almost a year later, that same Anniversary Edition is available on Nintendo Switch.
The Anniversary Edition includes new quests, foes, weapons and more, including some inspired by Morrowind and Oblivion.
The Switch version of Skyrim was released in November 2017 and was the first Bethesda game on a Nintendo console since Home Alone for the NES in 1991.
It came with Amiibo support for Zelda-inspired costumes, and motion control.
The Anniversary Edition also includes all three official DLC add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.
On Switch, it's available as an upgrade for existing owners, or as a complete bundle for newcomers.
New quests, foes, weapons and more await you in Tamriel – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now on #NintendoSwitch!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 29, 2022
Upgrade now, or buy the complete bundle: https://t.co/VA2HthEK0r pic.twitter.com/2iiWl5QvJM
