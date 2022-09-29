If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition now available on Switch

Alduin good time.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Another year, another release of Skyrim.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released on 11th November 2021 to mark the game's 10th anniversary, as well as a free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Now, almost a year later, that same Anniversary Edition is available on Nintendo Switch.

Watch on YouTube
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer

The Anniversary Edition includes new quests, foes, weapons and more, including some inspired by Morrowind and Oblivion.

The Switch version of Skyrim was released in November 2017 and was the first Bethesda game on a Nintendo console since Home Alone for the NES in 1991.

It came with Amiibo support for Zelda-inspired costumes, and motion control.

The Anniversary Edition also includes all three official DLC add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.

On Switch, it's available as an upgrade for existing owners, or as a complete bundle for newcomers.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch