The locker code in Silent Hill: The Short Message is the only puzzle in the game.

You need to input the correct four digit code in order to encounter the lovely cherry blossom monster again and continue the story.

We've provided the exact locker code combination below, but we've also explained the locker code puzzle solution in Silent Hill: The Short Message if you want to know exactly how to solve it yourself.

Silent Hill The Short Message locker code

The correct locker code for Silent Hill: The Short Message is 0312. Enter the code and then press 'X' to open the locker and hear Maya's message before leaving through the fire escape door and continuing with the story.

Want to know how to get this code yourself? We've got the exact puzzle solution below.

How to solve locker code puzzle in Silent Hill The Short Message

To solve the locker puzzle in The Short Message, you have to look around the locker corridor to find four numbers painted on the walls. You'll notice each number has a different colour.

The '0' is painted in black above a door, '3' is painted red on the ceiling, '1' is painted yellow beside a drinking fountain, and the '2' is painted in blue next to the emergency exit door.

Putting these numbers into the locker will randomly give you a solution eventually, but you actually have to enter each number in the colour order displayed on the 'Liar' desk in the middle of the corridor. The order is black, red, yellow, then blue - so the code solution is 0312.

Once you've entered the code and listened to the note in Maya's locker, it's time for another chase scene with the monster, so be prepared to run after exiting the locker corridor!

Remember, the correct path to take on the chase is to follow the lights that eventually lead to doors with text printed on them like 'Don't run'. If the monster is in front of the correct path, turn around and make them follow you down one path, so you can double back and go through the corridor they were previously blocking.

