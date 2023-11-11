Konami is looking to employ game creators for "large-scale" Silent Hill projects

Konami is hiring for "large-scale projects" associated with its Silent Hill franchise.

The advertisements, which recently went out on social media, include a call for "game creators" interested in joining the Japanese publisher as producers, artists, planners, engineers, and project managers.

"The 'Silent Production Team' is recruiting artists, planners, engineers, and project manager," Konami explained in the recruitment drive, as translated by Google Translate. "Please join us in this work, which has many fans overseas! A chance to be involved in game production in a cutting-edge development environment."

The call is particularly interesting given most of the Silent Hill projects we know about – including Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill 2 Remake – are all being developed by external studios.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, some fans are wondering if this correlates with the mysterious Silent Hill Message, which is seemingly not as dead as some fans feared, or another as-yet-unannounced mainline game that, unlike recent tradition, is being developed internally.

「サイレント制作チーム」は、アーティスト・プランナー・エンジニア・プロジェクトマネージャーを募っています。

「サイレント制作チーム」は、アーティスト・プランナー・エンジニア・プロジェクトマネージャーを募っています。

海外にも多くのファンを持つ本作へ、ぜひ参画ください！最先端の開発環境でゲーム制作に携われるチャンス。 https://t.co/yPTGKQQvfj — コナミデジタルエンタテインメント中途採用 (@KONAMI_career) November 10, 2023

The long-rumoured but unannounced Silent Hill: The Short Message recently had its plot details leaked by the Australian government's rating body. The Short Message first popped up in September 2022, when it was rated in South Korea by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.