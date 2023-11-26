Select Nintendo eShop gift cards are 10% off for Amazon US shoppers this Black Friday

Whilst Black Friday 2023 may have passed, there are still plenty of gaming deals to snap up.

For our US Nintendo Switch players, we've found a selection of Nintendo eShop gift cards that have been discounted by 10 per cent on Amazon, netting you more to spend on the eShop at a cheaper cost upfront. To get more of a discount overall, you'll want to be looking at the higher-end gift cards of $70 or $99.

As for our UK readers, you can pick up Nintendo eShop gift cards with a smaller 5 per cent discount from our Eurogamer store with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

With an eShop gift card, you're able to purchase a variety of items on Nintendo Switch's eShop, such as games, DLCs, Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, and much more. Whether you're looking to pick up one of the most recent and critically-acclaimed titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or you just want to unlock cloud saves and game trials with Nintendo Switch Online, the varying amounts of wallet funds you can pick up on sale will help you get those games and features at a reduced price - especially whilst they're also on sale on the Switch's storefront too.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers for Nintendo Switch and just gaming deals in general, be sure to keep your sights locked on the various pages we have going live and being updated constantly throughout the weekend and into the next week.