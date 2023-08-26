If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega and Atlus have planned a "special broadcast" for us next month

The monthly broadcast will deliver news about "the newest titles from Sega and Atlus".

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Sega has confirmed plans to host a "special broadcast" with Atlus at next month's Tokyo Game Show.

The "Sega New" broadcast – set for 11am UK time on 21st September (that's 7pm Japan time, and 3am PT) – will be broadcast via Sega's Japanese and English websites and YouTube channels, informing players "all about the newest titles from Sega and Atlus".

If you're hoping for more details, I'm afraid there aren't any at this moment in time – neither Sega nor Atlus have dropped any clues as to what the presentation may entail beyond confirming that the show is expected to last around 50 minutes.

The good news, however, is that whilst this stream will focus on the Tokyo Game Show, this won't be an isolated event, as Sega plans to host a New broadcast every month from September onwards (thanks, Siliconera).

As for another of Sega's IP – Creative Assembly's team-based sci-fi extraction shooter was playable publicly this week for the first time at Gamescom in Cologne, following what Tom calls a somewhat eye-opening summation of its status last week from Sega top brass.

"I played a brief match of Hyenas on the Gamescom showfloor and found it a bright and breezy shooter with fun PVPVE moments and some promising zero-G sections. But my time with it was too brief to really leave with much of a lasting impression," Tom said of his hands-on appointment.

You don't have too long to wait until you can try it for yourself, too – a Steam beta test is scheduled for 31st August.

