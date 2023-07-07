Save up to 40 per cent on Amazon's 4K Fire TV sets ahead of Prime Day

With Prime Day arriving soon on July 11th and 12th, we've started to see some discounts across a range of products on Amazon. However, as expected the company is also discounting its own tech products.

Today, the company has started discounting its 4K TVs. For Prime members, the 50-inch 4-series TV with built-in Fire is down to just £299.99. That's a huge £200 saving over its standard price. The same saving is available on the 55-inch model too, which is down to just £349.99.

The great thing about this sale is that it's also available on the other side of the Atlantic. The 50-inch TV is just $289.99, and the 55-inch model is just $50 more at $339.99. However, what's even better is that the 43-inch model is also discounted in the US to just $229.99. This is ideal for those of us who prefer a smaller TV, which often remove the bells and whistles of bigger, better TVs.

These TVs are packed with features. They all have 4K resolution, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, so the picture quality is great for such a low price. You can connect multiple devices thanks to the four HDMI ports, one of them supporting 2.1 eARC. However, the software built in will help you watch anything as soon as you're plugged in, with Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and a range of other apps available.

The number of products on sale will only continue to increase ahead of Prime Day next week. We've compiled a handy guide ahead of the annual event, where you can see what's already discounted and what more you can expect. If you're after an upgrade to your tech and gaming life, now will be the ideal time to buy.