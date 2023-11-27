Save up to £200 off Secretlab gaming chairs this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday has plenty of great discounts on gaming and tech items, and that also includes gaming chairs. If there's one brand we'd swear by it would have to be Secretlab, who are fortunately have discounts on a wide range of its chairs.

In the UK, the biggest selection comes from its excellent Titan Evo range with up to £100 off select models. But the biggest savings come from its classic range where you can save up to £200 off while the cheapest available chair begins at £364.

US readers can also expect similar offers, with discounts of up to $100 off select Titan Evo chairs and up to $150 off the classic ranges. If you find a better deal available in the UK, it can even be shipped to the US for free.

We've rounded up some of the best offers below:

UK

US

Secretlab gaming chairs aren't just comfortable to sit in for many hours of intense gaming sessions they're also brilliantly designed with to improve your posture as well as adjustable arm rests.

The above prices are the lowest we can find in the sale but be aware that they can also adjust depending on the size/weight variant. You can also opt for extras such as different materials or special designs in collaboration with gaming IP such as Overwatch, Dota 2 and League of Legends. The special ones that don't cost extra we have included above.

Regardless which chair you go for, each also comes packaged with a Magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow worth £39/$49, which is a great bonus.

Be sure to check our Cyber Monday live deals page for even more of the best and latest gaming and tech deals as they happen.