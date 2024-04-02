Save over £500 on an Xbox Series X or PS5 with these Call of Duty bundles from EE

With the recent launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, EE gaming has launched a pair of new console bundles to help spread the cost and save money on a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 Disc console, and to help you play your favourite games when you're on the move.

These new bundles contain either the Xbox Series X or PS5 Disc console, as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Plus Extra, 24 months EE Video Data Pass and Gamer’s Data Pass, and the Backbone One mobile controller for the respective platform you're on.

Both of these bundles are on 24-month plans and cost £764.00 over the two years. By spreading that cost over the 24 months, it comes to £31.00 a month with a £20 payment up front.

If you opt for the Xbox bundle you end up saving £551 as opposed to buying everything separately at retail price, and for the PlayStation bundle the savings work out to £531.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile allowing players to access features like friends, chat channels, and Battle Passes across platforms, EE is supporting that with the inclusion of the Backbone One mobile controller.

The Backbone One is an excellent mobile controller that will work with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and it also works with other popular mobile games like Genshin Impact. It also works with cloud streaming services, very handy with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud streaming, and remote play apps.

This version of the Backbone One uses USB-C connectivity, so most android phones will be fine but you'll need to have an iPhone with a USB-C port if you want to use the mobile controller.

To get you gaming on the go, these bundles also include 24 months of EE's Gamers Data Pass, which let you use your data to play and stream games, and watch Twitch streams, without eating into your data allowance. You also get the Video Data Pass which is the same but for watching shows on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

These bundles are good options to get a new console without having to spend hundreds of pounds up front, and the inclusion of the subscription services and data passes imrpvoes the value and makes mobile gaming easier.

If you grab one of these bundles and want to get some more games or any accessories for your new console, you can find some deals on our best PS5 deals and best Xbox deals pages.