Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been delayed to 2024

"We have a few more things we want to polish up."

News by Vikki Blake
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been delayed to 2024.

Confirmation came in the action-packed Call of Duty Next event earlier this week, when co-studio head Chris Plummer said the delay was down to the team wanting to "polish up" the mobile spin-off.

This means that the original "fall (Q3) 2023" window has now been pushed back to spring (Q2) 2024.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - Welcome Back to Rebirth Island.

"We have a few more things we want to polish up before we release around the world in spring of 2024," Plummer said at the time (thanks, Charlie Intel).

Warzone Mobile aims to offer a "world-class battle royale in your pocket", with fan-favourite maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch, shared progression of your battle pass, and up to 120 player matches. For more – or to pre-register – head on over to the official website.

Activision recently lifted the lid on its upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan. Described as an "urban battleground", it will arrive with the first season of Modern Warfare 3 sometime in December.

As for Modern Warfare 3? Well, the closed beta is now live. Here's our handy guide with everything you need to know, including covering release dates, times, early access, and codes.

