Save over £100 on a new desk or office chair in FlexiSpot's 7th Anniversary sale

If you spend a lot of time at your computer working or gaming, or both, then having the right desk and comfortable chair is important so that your neck and back aren't impacted.

If you're thinking of upgrading your setup with a new desk or chair, now is a great time as FlexiSpot are celebrating their 7th anniversary with a big sale all week. There's discounts on some of their best products worth up to £200.

FlexiSpot makes impressive height adjustable desks, including the E8 desk which I reviewed at the start of the year that is excellent for a home office or gaming setup. You can save £120 on your configuration of the desk using the code "7ASE8" at checkout. You can find a link to the E8 and some other great FlexiSpot desks down below:

FlexiSpot desk deals

There are also big discounts on some of FlexiSpot's ergonomic office chairs. We've reviewed the BS9 chair in the past, which unfortunately isn't on sale at the moment, but there are some alternative options on sale that offer the same level of quality. An ergonomic office chair can be better for your back than a cheaper chair or racing chair and we recommend checking out our top picks for you here:

FlexiSpot Chair deals

Some great options at different price points there to help you get a new desk or chair for less. Remember to check out the full FlexiSpot 7th Anniversary sale when you get a chance to see what else they have on offer.

We'll have a review coming out soon on FlexiSpot's new E7 Pro height adjustable desk, so be sure to follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tag below so you can get notified when we publish that, and to know when the E7 Pro and other FlexiSpot products go on sale.