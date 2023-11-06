Save at the EE store on these Zelda OLED Switch bundles with either Zelda: TotK or Mario Wonder

EE are blessing us gamers with some early Black Friday deals on their online store, and they currently have Switch OLED bundles available for a discount.

One of the deals currently gives you the flashy, Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console with the brand new, acclaimed Mario Wonder game for just £318.98 using the code '5GAMEDAYEE' at checkout.

However, if you're wanting to explore the latest Zelda game with the matching console instead of Mario Wonder, you can buy that bundle for £333.80 using the same code at checkout.

Nintendo Switch bundles don't often come round to us, especially when they have the latest first party offerings from the company. So this is ideal if you still have an older Switch handheld that's showing its age, or want the ideal way to enter the world of Nintendo with the best hardware and games the company currently has to offer.

The OLED Switch gives you 64GB of storage so you can save a couple of extra games without always relying on a micro SD card, an ethernet connection in the dock, and of course a vibrant OLED display. These are big upgrades over the standard Switch console that's been on sale for years.