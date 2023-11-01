Save a third on this 170Hz MSI gaming monitor from Amazon

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, many retailers have already started discounting tech and gaming items, which is great news for us.

Right now, Amazon are selling this blazing fast 170Hz gaming monitor from MSI for just £149. That's nearly a third off its previous retail price, and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.

The monitor has a 1080p IPS panel, and has nearly a 102 per cent sRGB rating. That makes this an incredibly accurate gaming monitor when it comes to colours, making this ideal if you also dabble in video and photo editing.

However, the star of the show here is the 170Hz refresh rate. This is astonishing, and perfect if you're into esports and multiplayer titles such as Fortnite and Rocket League where every frame can make a difference. It also menans there's AMD FreeSync Premium support, ensuring minimal tearing when playing these fast-paced games. But if you like connecting multiple devices at once, there are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort so you can keep your PC and consoles hooked up all the time.

