Save a massive £150 on the new FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk before Christmas

Whether you want to upgrade your work and/or gaming space ready for the new year, or you're looking to gift someone with a height adjustable desk for Christmas, one brand you should consider buying from is Flexispot.

Renowned for their ergonomic furniture and chairs, Flexispot is currently offering incredibly generous discounts on some of their best standing desks, including their new E7 Pro model.

The E7 Pro's price normally starts from £499.99, but right now you can get it from as little as £349.99 when you redeem the promo code "XMASE7PRO" at the checkout. The discount code is only valid for today, Tuesday 12th December, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snag a massive £150 saving.

Flexispot kindly sent me the E7 Pro so that I could get share my honest thoughts on the desk with you. To quickly summarise- it's been the best desks I've had in yonks.

I opted to review the E7 Pro frame in white, with a 120x60cm maple surface. It's one of the smaller table tops that the brand offers, but still roomy enough to work comfortably. If you have the space there are a number of different sized desk tops, up to as big as 180x80cm - probably big enough to double up as a dining table! They come in a range of different colours too: white, maple, bamboo and black. You need to pay for the surface top separately but it looks like these are currently discounted also.

My workspace hasn't been perfect over the last few years, having to work from not-so-ergonomic-friendly desks. I've had to use a built-in desk from the 90s, a fold-out desk, and even a small dressing table due to limited space. But I've noticed an incredible improvement in comfort, posture, productivity and general wellbeing since testing the Flexispot E7 Pro.

The desk arrived promptly and was very well packaged. It was easy to put together and you can easily adjust the desk frame to fit your chosen surface size by expanding the frame. Holes are conveniently pre-drilled so you only need to use the provided screwdriver. I reckon I had it built within about an hour. I was able to build it by myself but you might want an extra pair of hands to help you flip it over when built.

One of the things I like most about it is the seamless transition between a sit-down desk and a standing desk. You can adjust the height using the 3-in-1 integrated keypad and it can memorise up to four pre-set heights. It has a height range of 63.5cm-128.5cm, meaning you can personalise it to match your height and help with posture. It's pretty quiet too, which is ideal if you have an early start or late finish. I also like raising the desk up and sliding my chair under the desk entirely after I've finished working for the day.

The keypad also has a handy USB port so I can charge my phone or headset. And if you have kids, there's a child-lock so they can't play around with it.

Another great feature is its mahoosive weight capacity. The E7 Pro can hold up to a whopping 160KG. It is also super sturdy and stable thanks to its leg structure and individual drive motors in each leg.

And if you can't stand messy cables dangling under your desk, you'll be pleased to learn it comes with an under-desk cable tray and fabric cable cover so you can hide away any cable clutter with ease. The only holes I found that weren't pre-drilled were for the cable tray. I don't own an electric drill but I was able to attach it by making holes with a regular screwdriver.

All in all, the Flexispot E7 Pro is an excellent height-adjustable desk and a great investment to your work from home set up or gaming space.

If this particular model is a little out of budget, Flexispot has plenty of other great standing desks to suit plenty of different budgets. There's also other models on offer today: