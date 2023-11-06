Save £80 on this FlexiSpot BS3 desk chair in their Black Friday sale

FlexiSpot are known for making great office furniture, particularly their range of innovative standing desks. However, they make several different models of desk chairs too, and some products have received decent discounts during their Black Friday sale.

The BS3 is an ergonomically designed swivel chair that provides great comfort and style, and it's currently available for just £119.99 in their sale. By using the code 'FSBS3' at checkout, you can save a huge £80 off the usual £199.99 retail price.

Available in either black or blue, the BS3 allows for height adjustment, tilt adjustment, and adjustable armrests. This makes it easy for whoever is taking a place at your desk to mould the BS3 to their suitability and preference. And the single handle at the bottom allows you to make changes to the height and backrest without extra fiddly controls.

FlexiSpot are known for making high-quality, ergonomic office furniture, and their reviews prove it with customers praising the ease and comfort their chairs bring. This Black Friday offer allows more of us to jump in without having to pay the usual premium the company is known for.