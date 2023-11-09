Save £75 on this unique wireless gaming keyboard from Alienware in this early Black Friday deal

Dell have already started discounting some of their products for Black Friday, getting ahead of some of their competitors in reaching for our cash in exchange for tech goodies.

Although their Alienware brand often brings to mind stylish laptops and desktops, this new keyboard seems to balance style and substance in a unique way. The Tri-Mode wireless gaming keyboard is packed with features and it's currently down to £175, which is £75 off the usual retail price.

As the name suggests, this keyboard is capable of connecting to other devices in three different ways: through a USB cable, wireless 2.4GHz, or bluetooth 5.1. It's very uncommon to find a premium gaming keyboard that can be used easily both wired or wireless, and certainly rare to offer this level of connectivity. It means you can start playing on your laptop, desktop or console with true ease. And if you do wire it up, the magnetic, snap-on charger is going to juice the battery without hindering performance.

The double-shot PBT keycaps will prevent symbols from being worn away quickly, ensuring durability and longevity. There's a programmable dial and rocker switch for great customisation. And of course, no gaming keyboard is without the obligatory RGB lightning, which the Alienware keyboard offers with full per-key support.