Save 60 per cent on Razer's Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, now just £79.99 at Amazon

Razer have been serving gamers for many years now, making some of the best laptops and gaming accessories money can buy. And although the company markets itself as a premium brand, there's always deals to be had on their products from time to time.

The Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is another premium product from Razer, with features marrying both style and substance together incredibly well. And it's down by a massive 60 per cent right now, from £199.99 to just £79.99 at Amazon.

This mechanical keyboard has purple switches, an opto-mechanical switch designed by Razer. This new switch design actuates and resets switches at the same time, so those clicky presses will be satsifying and responsive unlike many other rival products on the market. And with key stabilisers, you can be sure that the keys won't become crooked if you're prone to hitting them in the corners as you type or play.

There's also RGB lighting and a digital dial you can set for different controls on your PC. But it's also a highly usable keyboard, thanks to a detachable magnetic wrist rest, so you won't be suffering from wrist pain after a long session of Call of Duty. This also makes it easier when you're moving your setup around or joining up with your friends to play, saving you precious backpack space.

