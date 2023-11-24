Save 37% on this Samsung Evo 512GB Micro SD card this Black Friday from Amazon

Black Friday is here and deals are coming thick and fast with major discounts for many in-demand gaming and tech items.

Micro SD cards are essential for Switch owners looking to expand their storage for digital games. While Micro SDs have expanded to 1TB, 512GB is the next best thing that's also gotten a lot more affordable. The best price has to be this Samsung Evo Micro SD, which is just £25.59 from Amazon.

With a 130MB/s read speed, this Micro SD card is also compatible with tablets, Android phones and cameras. It's also a cheaper alternative to expanding Steam Deck storage compared to an SSD upgrade, especially if you have a library of older titles.

If it is however SSDs you're after, whether that's the older 2-inch SATA versions of the thinner and faster NVMe M.2 versions, make sure you follow our Black Friday deals guide to keep up to the date with the latest deals covering a whole range of great gaming and tech items you won't want to miss out on.