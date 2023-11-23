Save 31% off this Seagate 8TB External HDD from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

It's Thanksgiving today meaning we're just one day away from Black Friday, although Amazon has already spent the past week dropping some fantastic deals, with plenty of discounts on great gaming and tech items.

There's been lots of savings for the popular internal SSDs for game storage, but if you really want the best value for the most storage then an external HDD is the way forward. This Seagate External HDD has a gargantuan 8TB and it's been reduced from £182.77 to just £125.99, the lowest price it's been yet.

Compatible with PC and Mac as well as consoles, this HDD is ideal when you have lots of large files such as games or video to store, and with 8TB that is a bargain compared to splashing out on the faster but far pricier SSDs.

This HDD is quite a chunky piece of hardware weighing 1kg so it's not exactly portable. You also won't be able to run PS5 or Xbox Series X/S games from it directly but you'll be able to put games you're not currently playing into cold storage, while re-installing them to your console is considerably faster than having to download them again.

