Save £250 on the stunning Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor

Dell broke new ground in 2022 with the first QD-OLED monitor, the Alienware AW3423DW, and later updated it with AW3423DWF which made it even better.

If you want to go ultrawide for your games, then the Alienware AW3423DWF is the best way to do that and it's currently on sale for £665 thanks to a discount code that takes 28 per cent off its retail price:

The Alienware AW3423DWF has for a long time been Digital Foundry's recommendation as the best ultrawide gaming monitor because it uses the Quantum Dot OLED tech that only it and the Philips Envia use.

This unique panel offers infinite contrast, perfect blacks as long as your room isn't too brightly lit, near-instantaneous response time at any refresh rate, a wide colour gamut and solid brightness.

The AW3423DWF makes improvements over the previous version, though it has gone down from 175Hz to 165Hz. You do get native FreeSync support and a Console Mode that can downscale a 4k @ 60Hz signal. Consoles still don't support ultrawide resolutions, but at least you can now use this monitor with the right scaling on an Xbox or PS5 if you're willing to live with black bars.

The overall motion handling is excellent with this monitor, so it's a strong choice for fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike, and for those single-player RPGs the stunning visuals and immersive 34-inch curved aspect ratio are a great pairing.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is still the top dog for ultrawide gaming monitors, and thanks to the code "AW3423DWF28" you can get it for close to its lowest-ever-price until the deal expires on the 30th of April.

