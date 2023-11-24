Save 20% off GameSir's mobile, console and PC controllers this Black Friday from Amazon
Including wrap-around mobile controllers or traditional gamepads.
Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and it's a great time to find some great savings on a wide range of gaming and tech items.
This is especially a good time to stock up on game controllers, and GameSir has discounted all of its controllers by 20 per cent at Amazon. These don't just include the mobile wrap-around controllers the company has been well known for in recent years, but also traditional gamepads that are compatible with PC and console.
- GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro Wireless Pro Controller for PC, Switch, Steam Deck, iOS, Android (Black) - £48.99 from Amazon (Was £59.99)
- GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro Wireless Pro Controller for PC, Switch, Steam Deck, iOS, Android (White) - £39.99 from Amazon (Was £49.99)
- GameSir G7 Wired Controller for Xbox and PC - £39.99 from Amazon (Was £49.99)
- GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox and PC - £39.99 from Amazon (Was £59.99)
- GameSir T4 Kaleid Transparent Controller for PC, Switch, Android - £33.59 from Amazon (Was £41.99)
- GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone/Android - £44.79 from Amazon (Was £55.99)
- GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller for Android + 1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership - £59.99 from Amazon (Was £79.99)
- GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller for Android - £43.19 from Amazon (Was £53.99)
- GameSir T3 2.4G PC Controller and Wireless Game Controller for Android - £20.79 from Amazon (Was £39.99)
- GameSir T4 Pro Wireless Controller for Switch, PC, iOS, Android - £28.79 from Amazon (Was £35.99)
- GameSir X3 Type-C Cooling Fan Android Controller with RGB backlight - £79.99 from Amazon (Was £99.99)
- GameSir X2 Lightning Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone - £44.79 from Amazon (Was £55.99)
- GameSir G4 Pro Wireless and Bluetooth Game Controller with phone bracket for Android, iOS, PC, Switch - £31.99 from Amazon (Was £39.99)
- GameSir G4 Pro Wireless and Bluetooth Game Controller with phone bracket for Android, iOS, PC, Switch - £23.59 from Amazon (Was £27.99)
- GameSir T4 mini USB and Bluetooth Gaming Controller for PC, Android, Switch - £24 from Amazon (Was £30)
