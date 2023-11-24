Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save 20% off GameSir's mobile, console and PC controllers this Black Friday from Amazon

Including wrap-around mobile controllers or traditional gamepads.

Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and it's a great time to find some great savings on a wide range of gaming and tech items.

This is especially a good time to stock up on game controllers, and GameSir has discounted all of its controllers by 20 per cent at Amazon. These don't just include the mobile wrap-around controllers the company has been well known for in recent years, but also traditional gamepads that are compatible with PC and console.

