Save 15% on tech and gaming gear at eBay thanks to this Christmas discount code

Get a good Christmas deal on consoles, laptops, games, PC parts and more.

super mario bros. wonder featuring Mario as an elephant, Luigi parachuting with his hat, Mario with a wonder seed, Yoshi carrying a red shell, Princess Peach sat on a bendy pipe, toad dangling from the same pipe, and a line of Goombas wearing an assortment of hats.
Only a week after Black Friday, eBay have a new seasonal discount code available that takes 15 per cent off hundreds of products across the site.

Using the code "MERRY15" at checkout will take 15 per cent (up to £75) off your order, as long as you spend at least £15. For example, this Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and 3 Months NSO can be picked up for £293.21 from The Game Collection's eBay outlet.

There are lots of great deals to be found using the "MERRY15" code on eBay, with consoles, games, and PC accessories all benefitting from the discount. We've done some searching and picked out some of our favourites down below:

Use code "MERRY15" to get these products for less:

You can use the code "MERRY15" on lots of products on eBay, so it's a good chance to grab a Christmas gift for someone or to treat yourself for less.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone, but there are sure to be more deals on games, consoles, and more in the lead up to Christmas and we'll be covering the best ones here on Eurogamer and on the Jelly Deals Twitter, so follow us there and follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below.

