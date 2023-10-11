Save £130 on this PS5 console with EA FC 24 during the second Prime Day sale

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The last day of Amazon Prime Day’s second round for 2023 is here, and we’re still searching for as many deals worth taking advantage of whilst there’s still time.

Along with a discounted PSVR2 offer also up for grabs on Amazon, we’ve got another one that’s perfect for anyone looking to jump into current gen gaming on the PlayStation side.

More specifically, right now – as a deal available to all, not just Prime members – Amazon has a PS5 console bundle with EA FC 24 for £130 less than its RRP, netting you a massive 24-percent saving.

This bundle is seemingly only available on Amazon UK, and whilst the US does have some of the physical PS5 console in stock, they aren’t discounted, nor are they bundled with any games.

Inside of the bundle, you’ll find the PS5 console along with a controller and all the usual bells and whistles you’d expect from a brand new console.

It’s a great entry point at this mid-generation point, with much already to play across previous PlayStation generations thanks to a growing back catalogue of backwards compatible games, on top of a slew of PS4 and PS5 titles existing and yet to release – there’s a lot set to release on the horizon too, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - which is currently 10-percent off - and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, so it’s a good time to jump in.

Image credit: EA

Speaking of, with this bundle, you’ll also get the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running football franchise, previously known as FIFA. This year’s rebranded release returns with updated features and the evolution of cross-play, allowing for same-gen cross-platform play. For PS5 players, that means playing with friends across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

If you’re looking for an early Christmas present, or just a way to dive into the current generation of gaming, this is one of the best deals on PS5 console bundles available right now – and remember, it’s an offer available to all.

For more gaming offers from Amazon Prime Days, be sure to check out our main gaming deals hub which we’re updating over the course of the event. If it’s more PS5 deals on games, accessories and more you’re on the hunt for however, we have a page for that too.