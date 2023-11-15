Save 13% on Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones in this early Black Friday deal

Ahead of Black Friday next week there's already plenty of great tech deals with many big retailers slashing prices early.

Over at Amazon, you can get these Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £197.99, a 13 per cent discount from its previous price of £227.04.

These noise cancelling headphones have a terrific battery life lasting up to 30 hours. It includes a built-in mic so you can use it for taking calls, which automatically pauses playback. It's also been optimised for digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Alternatively, if you're after something more compact that you can take anywhere, the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are also on offer for £219. While this costs more than the WH-1000XM4 headphones, it's still a saving of 15 per cent from the original £259 price, and they are a newer model.

