Save £100 on the Asus ROG Ally from Currys in this early Black Friday deal

It's just over a week before Black Friday is officially under way, but you'll already be able to find some huge gaming and tech deals as retailers get ahead of the competition for your wallets.

There's been more choice of handheld PCs to choose from since the Steam Deck first launched, and despite only releasing this year, the Asus ROG Ally is already getting a huge Black Friday discount. The Windows-based handheld which comes with 512GB SSD storage is just £599 from Currys, an incredible saving of £100.

The Asus ROG Ally has had a lot of praise from Digital Foundry, especially as its hardware specs improve upon what the Steam Deck can handle so you can get play some of the most demanding PC games on the go. They look even better with its 7-inch 1080p display that also boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz.

