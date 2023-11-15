If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Save £100 on the Asus ROG Ally from Currys in this early Black Friday deal

A powerful portable PC for a bargain.

Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console
Image credit: Asus
Alan Wen avatar
Deals by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

It's just over a week before Black Friday is officially under way, but you'll already be able to find some huge gaming and tech deals as retailers get ahead of the competition for your wallets.

There's been more choice of handheld PCs to choose from since the Steam Deck first launched, and despite only releasing this year, the Asus ROG Ally is already getting a huge Black Friday discount. The Windows-based handheld which comes with 512GB SSD storage is just £599 from Currys, an incredible saving of £100.

Asus ROG Ally 512GB handheld gaming console - £599 from Currys (Was £699.99)

Buy now

The Asus ROG Ally has had a lot of praise from Digital Foundry, especially as its hardware specs improve upon what the Steam Deck can handle so you can get play some of the most demanding PC games on the go. They look even better with its 7-inch 1080p display that also boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Be sure to keep an eye on our guide to the best early Black Friday gaming deals for even more great offers on other gaming consoles and accessories.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Asus Black Friday 2023 Currys Deals PC
About the Author
Alan Wen avatar

Alan Wen

Contributor

Alan is a freelance writer and critic with an unabashed love of Japanese games and RPGs, despite having less time for them. He will also find any excuse to get all blue skies about Sega.

Comments