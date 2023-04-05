Razer's Viper Ultimate mouse is the cheapest it's been in 2023

Wireless gaming mice are great nowadays, with so many options to help you remove a cable from your desk without any latency issues.

Few things are truly wireless however, as eventually you'll need to plug it in to charge it or swap out the batteries every few months, but there are other solutions.

Razer's Viper Ultimate is a great ultralight wireless gaming mouse, and has its own wireless charging dock so you never need to plug a cable into the mouse in the future. And thanks to a discount on Amazon, you can get the docking station for just £5 extra:

The Viper Ultimate on its own has been sitting at around £60 on Amazon for a while now, so you're not paying much more for the charging dock, and the Mercury edition of the Viper Ultimate and Dock is still £145 so this is definitely a low price for the two.

The Viper Ultimate, and the wired version the Viper 8K, are great mice that have a firm place in Digital Foundry's best ultra-light gaming mice rankings.

The Viper Ultimate features a 70 hour-long battery life and non-ventilated design with RGB lighting, while still managing to be light in the hand at just 74 grams. It uses optical mouse switches, the same ones used in Razer's opto-mechanical keyboards, which remove any de-bounce delay and help to speed up clicks by a few milliseconds.

It uses Razer's Focus+ sensor which improves responsiveness over previous mice because it syncs the sensor's reporting to the computer's polling rate. The Viper ultimate is also ambidextrous without compromising on buttons, giving you two extra buttons on either side.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a really good value mouse that can be a major upgrade over an older, wired mouse, and if you can get the wireless dock for easy charging once a week for just £5 extra then that's just an added bonus.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and more from Razer and other manufacturers then be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we tweet out the best deals on gaming and tech products we see throughout the week.