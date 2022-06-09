If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSA: PS5 owners have until Tuesday to redeem a free copy of GTA Online

Time-limited steal.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

PlayStation 5 owners, it's worth remembering you have until Tuesday 14th June to grab a free copy of Grand Theft Auto Online from the PlayStation Store.

The remaster of both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online was first announced back in 2020 during the reveal of the PlayStation 5.

The remaster features an upgraded 4K gameplay at 60FPS, HDR lighting, ray-tracing and faster loading times.

Watch on YouTube

There's also some PS5-specific features like support for Tempest 3D Audio, adaptive triggers and haptive feedback through the DualSense controller.

Note that you are only able to redeem this offer via the PS5 console store - so there's no claiming it now via PC if you don't have a PS5 - and you will also need PS Plus to play online.

On the upside, you are able to migrate your existing PS4 character if you have one.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch