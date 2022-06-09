PSA: PS5 owners have until Tuesday to redeem a free copy of GTA Online

PlayStation 5 owners, it's worth remembering you have until Tuesday 14th June to grab a free copy of Grand Theft Auto Online from the PlayStation Store.

The remaster of both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online was first announced back in 2020 during the reveal of the PlayStation 5.

The remaster features an upgraded 4K gameplay at 60FPS, HDR lighting, ray-tracing and faster loading times.

There's also some PS5-specific features like support for Tempest 3D Audio, adaptive triggers and haptive feedback through the DualSense controller.

Note that you are only able to redeem this offer via the PS5 console store - so there's no claiming it now via PC if you don't have a PS5 - and you will also need PS Plus to play online.

On the upside, you are able to migrate your existing PS4 character if you have one.