If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Promising magic FPS Immortals of Aveum now has a release date

Wand to keep an eye on.

Ascendant Studios
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming magic FPS set to be published by EA, will launch for PC via Epic and Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 20th July.

Released under the EA Originals label, Immortals of Aveum is a flashy-looking fantasy first-person shooter where you wield magic instead of guns.

Today brings a new trailer (below) with some pretty-looking cutscenes and some chaotic looking gameplay sections that are, frankly, a blur of neon particle effects, as the player fires out spells and conjurs up a magical shield.

Watch on YouTube
The flashy-looking new trailer for Immortals of Aveum.

Hey, Gina Torres! I still can't not hear her voice as Ikora in Destiny, but it's cool to also see her face here.

Immortals of Aveum is the first game from Ascendant Studios, an LA-based developer founded in 2018 by video game veteran Bret Robbins. While at EA, Robbins worked as creative director on the original Dead Space. At Activision studio Sledgehammer, he then lead development on various Call of Duty campaigns.

One to keep an eye on in July, perhaps!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch