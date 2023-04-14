Promising magic FPS Immortals of Aveum now has a release date

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming magic FPS set to be published by EA, will launch for PC via Epic and Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 20th July.

Released under the EA Originals label, Immortals of Aveum is a flashy-looking fantasy first-person shooter where you wield magic instead of guns.

Today brings a new trailer (below) with some pretty-looking cutscenes and some chaotic looking gameplay sections that are, frankly, a blur of neon particle effects, as the player fires out spells and conjurs up a magical shield.

Watch on YouTube The flashy-looking new trailer for Immortals of Aveum.

Hey, Gina Torres! I still can't not hear her voice as Ikora in Destiny, but it's cool to also see her face here.

Immortals of Aveum is the first game from Ascendant Studios, an LA-based developer founded in 2018 by video game veteran Bret Robbins. While at EA, Robbins worked as creative director on the original Dead Space. At Activision studio Sledgehammer, he then lead development on various Call of Duty campaigns.

One to keep an eye on in July, perhaps!