Prime Student members can get an exclusive 10% discount on the Meta Quest 2

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening right now, with loads of big discounts exclusively available for Prime members, but there are also deals exclusive for Prime Student members.

One Prime Student exclusive deal is on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, which is currently reduced down to £299 for all Amazon shoppers, but Prime Students can get a further 10 per cent off, making it just £269.10

There's no equivalent deal at Amazon US currently, but you can still get the 128GB Quest 2 headset for $299.

If you are a student in the UK and not already signed up to Prime Student, you can sign up for a free 6-month trial of the service, which is then £4.49 a month afterwards.

Once you're signed up, just add the Quest VR headset to your basket and the extra 10 per cent discount will be applied when you checkout.

Even if you're just a regular Amazon Prime member you can still get something extra when buying a Meta Quest 2, as purchasing a new headset will also get you a £50 voucher that you can use for more items in the sale. Just purchase the headset and a code should be emailed to you shortly.

The Meta Quest 2 is a great headset to get you introduced to VR gaming, not only because of its lower price point compared to other headsets but also how easy it is to use. In the box you'll get the headset itself, two touch controllers, two AA batteries, a silicone cover, glasses spacer, charging cable and power adapter. The headset is easy to set up and you don't need a PC or console to play with it.

